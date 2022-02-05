hololive's Mori Calliope, Gawr Gura Get Rebellious New Animated Music Video

hololive Virtual YouTubers Mori Calliope and Gawr Gura debuted an animated music video for their new original song "Q" on Friday. The song features a rebellious theme, as the two VTubers duke it out in a gang war. Vocaloid composer DECO*27 composed the track and collaborated with Mori Calliope on the lyrics.

The music video was animated by Massachusetts-based animator Kay Yu . riguruma produced the video. Chiaki Natsume handled the mixing, and Rockwell arranged the song.

Mori Calliope and Gawr Gura debuted as part of the hololive English branch in September 2020. The two have previously collaborated on a cover of the Vocaloid song "King," composed by Kanaria.