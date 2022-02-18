VTuber Uruha Rushia Withdraws from Garibenger Event Due to Poor Health

Cover Corp addressed recent harassment of Rushia in a statement on Monday.

Cover Corp announced on Tuesday that hololive VTuber Uruha Rushia will not appear at the 3rd Anniversary GARIBENGER V Super Thanksgiving event on February 20. The agency wrote that Rushia has declined to appear due to poor health.

Cover Corp addressed recent harassment of Rushia in a statement on Monday. The company announced that it will take action against "slander and defamation" that has been directed towards Rushia within the past few days, stating that she and other hololive talents "have suffered harsh emotional stress."

The statement follows recent speculations around Rushia's relationship status after the talent allegedly received a Discord message from the male utaite (online-based singer) Mafumafu while on stream. Mafumafu addressed the allegations in a tweet last Friday obliquely referring to Rushia: "I became good friends with that person through games. Last night, I made contact to play a game together. I am sorry for the discomfort I caused to many people. It is not true that we live together."

The GARIBENGER V Super Thanksgiving event will have both "daytime" and "nighttime" programming featuring 10 different VTubers, including Oozora Subaru, Himemori Luna, Yuzuki Choco, Aki Rosenthal, and Kizuna Ai .

Uruha Rushia is a 3rd generation hololive talent who debuted on July 18, 2019. Her official English profile describes her as "a necromancer from the Underworld Academy who is not good at communicating with people. She does not want to be alone, however, which is why she talks to the spirits and the damned."

According to Playboard's data on YouTube 's Superchat statistics, Rushia is currently the world's top Superchat earner of all time. As of February 14, 2022, she has earned approximately 379 million yen (US$3.2 million) in total. She earned 17 million yen (almost US$150,000) in January alone.

