hololive VTubers Coming to Valkyrie Connect Smartphone Game on May 17

The Valkyrie Connect smartphone RPG's English Twitter account announced on Tuesday that the hololive Virtual YouTubers Ninomae Inanis, Takanashi Kiara, Usada Pekora, and La+ Darknesss will be added to the English server as playable characters in an event starting on May 17. The four characters can be obtained for free by playing through the event story.

The online co-op RPG launched on iOS and Android in Japan in June 2016, and in the USA, Canada, and Australia in October 2020. The game launched on PC via Steam in April 2020. The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases.

