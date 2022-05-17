Voice Actress Kana Asumi Announces Birth of 1st Child

Voice actress Kana Asumi (Yuno from Hidamari Sketch , Komari Koshigaya from Non Non Biyori , Hinata Karaue from Encouragement of Climb ) announced on her Twitter account on Tuesday that she has given birth to her first child.

The child is from her second marriage. Asumi announced her first marriage in 2014. She divorced in 2018 and married again in 2021, when she also announced that she was pregnant with her first child.

In addition to her roles in Hidamari Sketch , Non Biyori, and Encouragement of Climb , Asumi has played Fumi Hibino in Hayate the Combat Butler , and Kiyal in Gurren Lagann . She is also known for her roles as Nyaruko in Haiyore! Nyaruko-san , Yuikaze in Dog Days , Madoka Harumi in Dog & Scissors , Ran in Shugo Chara! , Kaoru Hanawa in Tamayura , Popura in Wagnaria!! , Chihiro Kosaka in The World God Only Knows , and Touko Hio in Witch Craft Works .

Asumi has also performed theme songs and insert songs for various Hidamari Sketch series and specials, Wagnaria!! , Amagami SS , Non Non Biyori , Sekai de Ichiban Tsuyoku Naritai! , Haiyore! Nyaruko-san W , and [email protected] , among others.

[Via Otakomu]