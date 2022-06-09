Shonen Jump Brings Back Annual App Development Contest After 3 Years

Contest first ran from 2017-2019

Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump + online service opened entries for its " Shonen Jump App Development Contest 2022" on Wednesday. This year marks the return of the annual contest for digital innovation ideas, which ran from 2017-2019.

In previous years, winning entries to the competition have materialized as real apps, such as the "Mawashiyomi Jump" service, which uses AR technology to let people exchange digital manga volumes with each other through use of a real-world map, and the Shunkan Shōnen Jump app, which unlocks free chapters to read when users physically jump in tandem.

Entries are open until September 16, and the editorial department will invest up to 50 million yen (approximately US$370,000) in the winning proposal.

Additionally, the editorial department will hold three free online discussion panels for the "Jump no Mirai 2022" (The Future of Jump 2022) event. They will explore the current position, challenges, and future of Shonen Jump . The first online panel will stream on June 29, and will explain the current Shonen Jump+ projects. ALU CEO Kensuke Furukawa will serve as the moderator, and Shonen Jump+ editors Shūhei Hosono and Yūta Momiyama will participate as speakers. Cloud developer advocate Madoka Chiyoda will also participate. Registrations for viewing the panel opened on Wednesday.

