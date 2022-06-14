Cinnamoroll Tops Sanrio Character Ranking For 3rd Consecutive Year

Kuromi cracks top 3 for the 1st time

20 years after his debut, Cinnamoroll has topped the annual Sanrio character popularity poll for the third consecutive year, taking 2,896,171 votes. Meanwhile, Kuromi cracked the top 3 for the first time, overtaking her rival My Melody for the first time. Pom Pom Purin took second spot.

The top 10 mascots are below:

Cinnamoroll Pom Pom Purin Kuromi Pochacco My Melody Hello Kitty Little Twin Stars Hangyodon Kogimyun Tuxedo Sam

The Sanrio Character Grand Prix first began in 1986. This year's poll once again had record voting numbers; 26,467,259 votes were cast in total, a 124% increase over last year's 14.5 million.

Source: Anime! Anime!