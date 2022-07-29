Interest
Metal Gear Creator Stumbles Upon Lycoris Recoil and Loves It
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima posted on Twitter recently the story of how he accidently discovered Lycoris Recoil and became an instant fan.
アマプラはあまり慣れておらず、「コーダ あいのうた」を探すのに戸惑った。探索中に「リコリス・ピザ？」風の名のアニメ「リコリス・リコイル」を偶然見つけた。暗殺ライセンスを持つ少女アサシンが喫茶店へ出向？！ありえへん設定と導入！日本アニメらしい？と、気づくと3話まで観た。4話は何処だ！ pic.twitter.com/0M46gDJpfV— 小島秀夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) July 24, 2022
While searching on Amazon Prime for the multiple Academy Award-winning film CODA, he stumbled upon the show which he thought at first to be another recent, critically-acclaimed film, Licorice Pizza. At second look, however, he discovered that it wasn't “Licorice Pizza” but rather “Lycoris Recoil.” (“Licorice” and “Lycoris” are spelled identically in Japanese.) He was stunned upon reading the description about a girl with a license to kill working at a coffee shop. “Is this typical of Japanese anime?” he thought to himself. But before he realized it, he had already watched all three then-released episodes and was eagerly awaiting the fourth.
ネトフリにもあったので、アマプラではなく、慣れたネトフリで「リコリス・リコイル」の4話を観る。4話を観た時の感想🩳— 小島秀夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) July 26, 2022
そういえば水族館、しばらく行ってないな。
来週も観る👍 pic.twitter.com/hMbWsJ1JLq
In fact, in a follow up tweet, he gave his thoughts about the fourth episode after watching it—an emoji of a pair of boxers—and mentioned that it made him remember it's been some time since he went to the aquarium. He also stated that he's definitely going to watch the next episode. I think it's safe to say at this point that he, like many of us, truly enjoys the show.
Source: Hideo Kojima on Twitter.