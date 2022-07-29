Metal Gear Creator Stumbles Upon Lycoris Recoil and Loves It

Kojima initially thought the anime was the critically-acclaimed film Licorice Pizza

Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima posted on Twitter recently the story of how he accidently discovered Lycoris Recoil and became an instant fan.

While searching on Amazon Prime for the multiple Academy Award-winning film CODA, he stumbled upon the show which he thought at first to be another recent, critically-acclaimed film, Licorice Pizza. At second look, however, he discovered that it wasn't “Licorice Pizza” but rather “ Lycoris Recoil .” (“Licorice” and “Lycoris” are spelled identically in Japanese.) He was stunned upon reading the description about a girl with a license to kill working at a coffee shop. “Is this typical of Japanese anime?” he thought to himself. But before he realized it, he had already watched all three then-released episodes and was eagerly awaiting the fourth.

In fact, in a follow up tweet, he gave his thoughts about the fourth episode after watching it—an emoji of a pair of boxers—and mentioned that it made him remember it's been some time since he went to the aquarium. He also stated that he's definitely going to watch the next episode. I think it's safe to say at this point that he, like many of us, truly enjoys the show.

Source: Hideo Kojima on Twitter.