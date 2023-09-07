Interest
Girlfriend, Girlfriend Creator Writes Book About Going into Debt from Buying Watches to Get Out of Debt from Buying Watches
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
The aptly titled book, A Manga Artist Who Has Had Four Works Animated Went into Debt for 50 Million Yen as a Result of Being Addicted to Wristwatches (Anime-ka 4 sakuhin no manga-ka ga udedokei ni hamatta kekka 5000 man-en no shakkin wo tsukutta hanashi), sports various taglines on the cover including “I even bought Omega, Rolex, and A. Lange & Söhne watches… and it doesn't stop there!” and “Read this and you'll want to buy watches too!”
In response to a joking reply to the book's announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Hiroyuki confirmed that the book was written to help pay off the loan.
借金返済に充てます— ヒロユキ (@burumakun) September 5, 2023
“Even if I buy this book, aren't you just going to use the money to buy more watches? Lol”
---
“I'll use the money to pay off my debt.”
Meanwhile, Hiro Mashima, creator of Fairy Tail and Edens Zero, chimed in with his own comment to the announcement only to get a jokey reply from Hiroyuki that shows he might not have learned his lesson from this whole ordeal quite yet.
やったーありがとうございます！— ヒロユキ (@burumakun) September 6, 2023
真島先生も時計買いましょう！笑 いつでも案内しますよ！楽しいですよ！
“I'm super interested! I'll buy a copy for sure!”
---
“Hooray! Thank you very much! Mashima-sensei, let's go buy some watches too! Lol. I'll guide you through the process any time. Buying watches is fun!”
A Manga Artist Who Has Had Four Works Animated Went into Debt for 50 Million Yen as a Result of Being Addicted to Wristwatches is scheduled to go on sale in Japan on October 10, 2023.
Source: Hiroyuki on X