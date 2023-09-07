Girlfriend, Girlfriend Creator Writes Book About Going into Debt from Buying Watches to Get Out of Debt from Buying Watches

Hiroyuki, the manga creator behind Doujin Work,, andis coming out with a new book about how he got 50 million yen (approx. $338,654 US) into debt buying watches.

The aptly titled book, A Manga Artist Who Has Had Four Works Animated Went into Debt for 50 Million Yen as a Result of Being Addicted to Wristwatches (Anime-ka 4 sakuhin no manga-ka ga udedokei ni hamatta kekka 5000 man-en no shakkin wo tsukutta hanashi), sports various taglines on the cover including “I even bought Omega, Rolex, and A. Lange & Söhne watches… and it doesn't stop there!” and “Read this and you'll want to buy watches too!”

In response to a joking reply to the book's announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Hiroyuki confirmed that the book was written to help pay off the loan.

借金返済に充てます — ヒロユキ (@burumakun) September 5, 2023

“Even if I buy this book, aren't you just going to use the money to buy more watches? Lol”



---



“I'll use the money to pay off my debt.”

Meanwhile, Hiro Mashima , creator of Fairy Tail and Edens Zero , chimed in with his own comment to the announcement only to get a jokey reply from Hiroyuki that shows he might not have learned his lesson from this whole ordeal quite yet.

“I'm super interested! I'll buy a copy for sure!”



---



“Hooray! Thank you very much! Mashima-sensei, let's go buy some watches too! Lol. I'll guide you through the process any time. Buying watches is fun!”

A Manga Artist Who Has Had Four Works Animated Went into Debt for 50 Million Yen as a Result of Being Addicted to Wristwatches is scheduled to go on sale in Japan on October 10, 2023.

Source: Hiroyuki on X