Girlfriend, Girlfriend Creator Writes Book About Going into Debt from Buying Watches to Get Out of Debt from Buying Watches

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Hiroyuki, the manga creator behind Doujin Work, The Comic Artist and His Assistants, Aho Girl, and Girlfriend, Girlfriend is coming out with a new book about how he got 50 million yen (approx. $338,654 US) into debt buying watches.

f5o3ejvaiaaowbj
©WANI BOOKS CO., LTD.
The aptly titled book, A Manga Artist Who Has Had Four Works Animated Went into Debt for 50 Million Yen as a Result of Being Addicted to Wristwatches (Anime-ka 4 sakuhin no manga-ka ga udedokei ni hamatta kekka 5000 man-en no shakkin wo tsukutta hanashi), sports various taglines on the cover including “I even bought Omega, Rolex, and A. Lange & Söhne watches… and it doesn't stop there!” and “Read this and you'll want to buy watches too!”

In response to a joking reply to the book's announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Hiroyuki confirmed that the book was written to help pay off the loan.

“Even if I buy this book, aren't you just going to use the money to buy more watches? Lol”

---

“I'll use the money to pay off my debt.”

Meanwhile, Hiro Mashima, creator of Fairy Tail and Edens Zero, chimed in with his own comment to the announcement only to get a jokey reply from Hiroyuki that shows he might not have learned his lesson from this whole ordeal quite yet.

“I'm super interested! I'll buy a copy for sure!”

---

“Hooray! Thank you very much! Mashima-sensei, let's go buy some watches too! Lol. I'll guide you through the process any time. Buying watches is fun!”

A Manga Artist Who Has Had Four Works Animated Went into Debt for 50 Million Yen as a Result of Being Addicted to Wristwatches is scheduled to go on sale in Japan on October 10, 2023.

Source: Hiroyuki on X

