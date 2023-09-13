Oshi no Ko Collaborates with SEGA's Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis RPG

Fans and players alike can look forward to new in-game items and limited-time bonuses as part of the collaboration

Ai Hoshino's avatar item © Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha, OSHI NO KO

Looks like the Oshi no Ko wave is still going strong. As one of the top anime debuts of 2023, the popular idol series is getting a collaboration with SEGA 's new online action RPG game, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis .

On September 13, SEGA announced that they would collaborate with the wildly popular manga and anime series for a limited time only. Fans and players alike can look forward to new in-game items, such as avatars of the star characters in their signature attires, but with a little twist.

Ai's avatar, dressed in the iconic pink stage outfits she's come to be known for, comes in three other colors: blue, white, and black, which users can choose. The avatars of the twins, Ruby and Aqua, also come with a similar set of four-color options, which users can decide among blue, black, white, and grey. Besides these avatars, users can also grab emotes, build parts, stamps, and portable holograms as part of this limited-time collaboration.

Best of all, all players of the online RPG are entitled to receive a limited-time login bonus during the collaboration period, such as Genesis Points, Star Gems, and Built Parts. Users can find more info on the limited-time items on their official website.

Oshi no Ko is based on a Japanese manga series by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari that is serialized in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump . Its anime adaptation debuted in April and quickly became one of the top anime of the year. Its second season was recently announced by HIDIVE .

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis has been on a roll in popular anime series collaborations. Earlier in August, the online RPG collaborated with the 2022 series, Uncle from Another World while back in June saw another collaboration with the highly popular series, Ghost in the Shell . Both collaborations came with similar limited-time bonuses.

Source: Press Release