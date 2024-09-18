Monogatari x Steins;Gate Collaborate for Joint 15th Anniversary

It's mind warping

Monogatari and Steins;Gate are two modern franchises that have maintained their popularity over the years. They each garnered multiple entries in their original media format (novels for Monogatari and video games for Steins;Gate ), and expanded into the realms of anime and manga. While both are coming up on or just past their respective 15th anniversaries (for the anime in Monogatari 's case), no one expected the two properties to come together for a collaboration project. Yet, like their stories, stranger things have happened.

Image via x.com ©西尾維新／講談社・アニプレックス・シャフト ©MAGES./NITRO PLUS

The Science Adventure Series X (formerly Twitter ) account and the MAGES. Game YouTube channel.announced the project launching in October:

-------------------------

Monogatari Series

×

Steins;Gate

--------------------------



October 2024～

Collaborative project launches



■Special Report

https://youtu.be/iR4shOZ_UB4

The I-Rights X/ Twitter account revealed several collaborations would be coming in October and November. An event at the Tokyo Tower and a collaboration café will start in mid-October, while a pop-up shop is slated for mid-November.

【 STEINS;GATE × Monogatari Series】

Events will be held to commemorate the collaboration✨



💠Mid-October

Tokyo Tower x Collaboration Event

Animax Cafe+×Collaboration Cafe



💠Mid-November ~ Sofmap x Animega POP UP SHOP



✨Details will be reported for each event✨

What the Monogatari and Steins;Gate collaborations will bring is yet to be seen, but fans will likely not want to miss out on it.