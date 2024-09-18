Interest
Monogatari x Steins;Gate Collaborate for Joint 15th Anniversary
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Monogatari and Steins;Gate are two modern franchises that have maintained their popularity over the years. They each garnered multiple entries in their original media format (novels for Monogatari and video games for Steins;Gate), and expanded into the realms of anime and manga. While both are coming up on or just past their respective 15th anniversaries (for the anime in Monogatari's case), no one expected the two properties to come together for a collaboration project. Yet, like their stories, stranger things have happened.
The Science Adventure Series X (formerly Twitter) account and the MAGES. Game YouTube channel.announced the project launching in October:
-------------------------— 科学アドベンチャーシリーズ公式 (@kagakuadv) September 14, 2024
#物語シリーズ
×
#シュタインズゲート
--------------------------
2024年10月～
コラボプロジェクト始動
■特報https://t.co/cQ5gMLXJp9 pic.twitter.com/ZGgcWugBHy
-------------------------
Monogatari Series
×
Steins;Gate
--------------------------
October 2024～
Collaborative project launches
■Special Report
https://youtu.be/iR4shOZ_UB4
The I-Rights X/Twitter account revealed several collaborations would be coming in October and November. An event at the Tokyo Tower and a collaboration café will start in mid-October, while a pop-up shop is slated for mid-November.
【STEINS;GATE×物語シリーズ】— アイライツ／i-rights,Ltd (@i_rightsLtd) September 14, 2024
コラボを記念したイベントを実施いたします✨
💠10月中旬～
東京タワー×コラボイベント
Animax Cafe+×コラボカフェ
💠11月中旬～
ソフマップ×アニメガ POP UP SHOP開催
✨詳細は各イベントごとにご報告いたします✨
#シュタインズ・ゲート #物語シリーズ pic.twitter.com/vg2RxO72EX
【STEINS;GATE × Monogatari Series】
Events will be held to commemorate the collaboration✨
💠Mid-October
Tokyo Tower x Collaboration Event
Animax Cafe+×Collaboration Cafe
💠Mid-November ~ Sofmap x Animega POP UP SHOP
✨Details will be reported for each event✨
What the Monogatari and Steins;Gate collaborations will bring is yet to be seen, but fans will likely not want to miss out on it.
Sources: Science Adventure Series X/Twitter account, I-Rights, Ltd X/Twitter account, MAGES. Game YouTube channel via Otakomu