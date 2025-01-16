Paradise Killer Developers' Next Game Casts Former Sony VP & SWERY

Shushei Yoshida, Hidetaka Suehiro join Promise Mascot Agency "open world mascot crime" game's star-studded cast

British independent video game studio Kaizen Game Works (Paradise Killer) announced the cast for their upcoming "open world mascot crime drama game," Promise Mascot Agency, on Wednesday. The star-studded lineup features voice actors Takaya Kuroda , Ayano Shibuya , and Eri Saitō … as well as former Sony Computer Entertainment America Vice President and Sony Interactive Entertainment head of indies Shūhei Yoshida , and White Owls, Inc. president and acclaimed game director Hidetaka “SWERY” Suehiro.

✨ Shuhei Yoshida!

Video game and entertainment website IGN streamed a promotional video featuring voice samples of the announced voice cast.

The cast will portray the following characters:

Takaya Kuroda : Michi, a Stoic yet sensitive mascot manager.

Ayano Shibuya : Pinky☆, the number 1 assistant manager of Kaso-Machi.

Eri Saitō : Matriarch Shimazu, the head of her family.

Shūhei Yoshida : MonouGe, veteran gamer and arcade owner in Kaso-Machi.

SWERY: Kannushi-kun, an ex-biker-gang-member priest.

Kaizen Game Works describes Promise Mascot Agency as “the world's first (and best) open world mascot management crime drama.” Players take the role of Michi, a disgraced yakuza lieutenant, who must turn a bankrupt mascot agency into a profitable company. The game is set to launch in 2025 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, French, German, and Spanish. Kaizen Game Works notes further announcements are forthcoming.