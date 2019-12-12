Death End re;Quest 2 Game's Videos Preview Battle System, Characters

's sequel game to launch on PS4 on February 13

Compile Heart began streaming three videos on Twitter for its Death end re;Quest 2 PlayStation 4 game on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first video previews the game's battle system.

The second video shows Mai and Shina, the protagonists of Death end re;Quest 2, and Death end re;Quest, respectively.

The following video shows a scene with Liliana, Mai, and Rot.

The game will launch in Japan for PS4 on February 13.

The game is a sequel to Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest game. Scenario writer Makoto Kedōin ( Corpse Party ) and character designer Kei Nanameda are returning for the sequel game, which will feature a new story with new characters. Gesshoku Kaigi is performing the opening theme song "Bug Fixer."

The first game launched in Japan for PS4 in April 2018 after a delay. The game shipped for PS4 in North America and Europe in February. Idea Factory 's PS4 release includes Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. The release has both physical and digital editions. The game launched on PC via Steam in May.