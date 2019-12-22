Moriarty the Patriot Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga centers on famed antagonist James Moriarty

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '20 event on Sunday announced that Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Yūkoku no Moriarty ( Moriarty the Patriot ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

The January 2020 issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine had teased that the manga would have an "important announcement" in the magazine's February issue on January 4.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. Shueisha published the manga's 10th compiled volume on November 1.

The manga inspired a stage musical that ran in Japan in May. The Jump Festa '20 event announced on Saturday that the manga is inspiring a second stage musical adaptation that will run in Tokyo and Kyoto in July and August 2020.

A novel for the franchise shipped in November 2018.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

Jump SQ. had posted a promotional video for the manga in July 2018.