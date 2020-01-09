Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team Games Get Switch Remake on March 6

Original Red Rescue Team , Blue Rescue Team games debuted in 2005

The Pokémon Direct livestream presentation announced on Thursday that the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS games are getting a Nintendo Switch remake that will ship on March 6. The remake game is titled Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX .

The original roguelike role-playing games debuted in Japan in November 2005 and in North America in September 2006. The Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon ( Pokémon Chō Fushigi no Dungeon ) Nintendo 3DS game, the most recent installment in Spike Chunsoft 's Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series, debuted in Japan in September 2015 and in North America in November 2015.