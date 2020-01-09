News
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team Games Get Switch Remake on March 6
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The Pokémon Direct livestream presentation announced on Thursday that the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS games are getting a Nintendo Switch remake that will ship on March 6. The remake game is titled Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.
The original roguelike role-playing games debuted in Japan in November 2005 and in North America in September 2006. The Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon (Pokémon Chō Fushigi no Dungeon) Nintendo 3DS game, the most recent installment in Spike Chunsoft's Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series, debuted in Japan in September 2015 and in North America in November 2015.
Source: Pokémon Direct livestream, The Pokémon Company's Japanese and English YouTube channels