Disney Character Stitch Gets Manga Set in Feudal Japan

Hiroto Wada's manga has Stitch meet warlord Yamato Mikoto

Manga creator Hiroto Wada launched a new manga titled Tono-sama to Stitch (Tono & Stitch or The Lord and Stitch) on Kodansha 's Comic Days manga website on Monday.

The manga features the character Stitch from Disney's animated film Lilo & Stitch . In the film, Stitch is an intergalactically wanted alien fugitive who flees to Earth and lands in Hawaii. In the manga, instead of landing in Hawaii, Stitch lands in feudal Japan, and meets the warlord Yamato Mikoto. When the feudal lord sees Stitch, a feeling bubbles up within him for the first time: "Cute."

Lilo & Stitch inspired an anime series titled Stitch! in 2008. Disney co-produced the series with Japan's Madhouse anime studio. The anime series spawned two sequel series in Japan: Stitch!: Itazura Alien no Daibōken and Stitch!: Zutto Saikō no Tomodachi . The original series premiered in Japan in 2008, and the two sequels premiered in Japan in 2009 and 2010. A one-hour sequel special, Stitch to Suna no Wakusei , aired in 2012, and another special aired in 2015.

The original series premiered on Disney XD in the United States, but only five episodes aired. The first season has aired with the English dub in other territories.