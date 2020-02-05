News
Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package Game Collection Gets Physical Release on March 17 in N. America
posted on by Alex Mateo
Square Enix announced on Wednesday that it will release a physical version of Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package, a collection that includes every game in the Kingdom Hearts -The Story So Far- collection and the Kingdom Hearts III game, for PlayStation 4 on March 17 in North America.
The collection includes the following games:
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
- Kingdom Hearts: 358/2 Days (movie)
- Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (movie)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
- Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–
- Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)
- Kingdom Hearts III
Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package launched digitally for the PS4 in March 2019.
Square Enix released the Kingdom Hearts III game in January 2019 in Japan and the West for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise. The "Re Mind" DLC launched for the PS4 on January 23, and will launch for Xbox One on February 25.
Square Enix is developing a new Kingdom Hearts "experience" for smartphones tentatively codenamed "Project Xehanort." The project is slated for release this spring on iOS, Android, and Amazon. It will have in-app purchases.
Source: Press release