Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package Game Collection Gets Physical Release on March 17 in N. America

Square Enix announced on Wednesday that it will release a physical version of Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package, a collection that includes every game in the Kingdom Hearts -The Story So Far- collection and the Kingdom Hearts III game, for PlayStation 4 on March 17 in North America.

The collection includes the following games:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts: 358/2 Days (movie)

(movie) Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (movie)

(movie) Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

(movie) Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package launched digitally for the PS4 in March 2019.

Square Enix released the Kingdom Hearts III game in January 2019 in Japan and the West for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise . The "Re Mind" DLC launched for the PS4 on January 23, and will launch for Xbox One on February 25.

Square Enix is developing a new Kingdom Hearts "experience" for smartphones tentatively codenamed "Project Xehanort." The project is slated for release this spring on iOS, Android, and Amazon . It will have in-app purchases.

Source: Press release