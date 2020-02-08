Konami Announces Smartphone Game, Arcade Game Projects for Busou Shinki Franchise

Konami announced on Friday that it is developing the Busou Shinki Armored Princess Battle Conductor arcade game, as well as the temporarily titled Busou Shinki R smartphone game.

Konami streamed a stage presentation for Busou Shinki Armored Princess Battle Conductor from the business day of the Japan Amusement Expo (JAEPO) 2020 event on Friday (the presentation starts at 17:40 in the below video).

The Busou Shinki R smartphone game is a separate project. Konami has not yet revealed any further information about that game.

Konami had announced in February 2018 that it was reviving the Busou Shinki franchise and developing a new game. Konami also announced that Kadokawa will publish a manga adaptation of the new game.

The franchise's website previously credited Hiroyuki Owaku as chief producer, Toriwo Toriyama as character supervisor, and Maki Asai as the model designer of the revived franchise. The illustrations, from left to right in the image below, are by Ark Performance , Eeji Komatsu , Yoshinori Shizuma , Humikane Shimada , BLADE, Naohiro Washio , and Kurogin . Other creators listed as participating include neco , redjuice , Arco Wada , and Z Ton.

Konami 's line of armed female action figures inspired the net anime Busou Shinki: Moon Angel in 2011 and the Busou Shinki television anime in 2012. Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.