Arcana Heart Games' Examu to Suspend Business After 13 Years

Team Arcana takes over development of Arcana Heart 3 XTEND

Japanese game developer Examu announced on Monday that the company will suspend all business operations at the end of February. The announcement noted that circumstances surrounding the company had major changes recently, and the developer's business operations gradually decreased.

The announcement stated that the company's Team Arcana is taking over development for works in progress, as well as management and product support. Examu's official Twitter account also confirmed that Team Arcana will continue the development of Arcana Heart 3 XTEND .

The developer was established in March 2007.

The Arcana Heart series' most recent game, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX SIX STARS!!!!!! XTEND , launched for PC via Steam in December 2017. Examu funded the game through a successful Kickstarter campaign that launched that July.

Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX SIX STARS!!!!!! is an expansion of Examu's Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!! fighting game, itself an expansion of Arcana Heart 3 .

Examu released Arcana Heart 3 in arcades in 2009, and Aksys Games released the game digitally for the PlayStation 3 in 2011. Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!! debuted in arcades in 2013, before shipping in Japan for the PS3 and PlayStation Vita in May 2014. Aksys Games released the game in North America in September 2014. Arc System Works then released the game on PC via Steam in 2015. Examu released Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX SIX STARS!!!!!! in arcades in December 2014.

Sources: Examu's website and Twitter account via Hachima Kikō