07th Expansion Party 7 Event Delayed to November

Doujin game circle 07th Expansion announced on Sunday that its " 07th Expansion Party 7" event will be postponed to November 8 "in light of the current state of affairs," without citing a specific reason. The event was originally planned to take place on May 6.

The event celebrates 07th Expansion and developer Ryukishi07 's games, and will include other participating doujin circles.

The circle is best known for the Higurashi: When They Cry and Umineko - When They Cry horror mystery visual novels, both of which have inspired anime. The latter is inspiring a new PlayStation 4 and Switch game, while the former is inspiring a new anime project. The circle also recently developed the Ciconia When They Cry ( Ciconia no Naku koro ni ) visual novel. MangaGamer released the first "phase" of the game simultaneously in English last October.

The Ghibli Museum announced on Saturday that it will be closed from February 25 to March 17 due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. The metropolis of Tokyo issued a policy statement about postponing or canceling events until mid-March, as these next three weeks are a critical period for containing the outbreak.

The first reported cases of the COVD-19 coronavirus occurred in Wuhan, China in December, and then began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a world health emergency on January 30. As of Sunday, the WHO reported that there are 78,811 infected individuals worldwide, with 77,042 of them in China and 132 official cases in Japan proper. (The Diamond Princess, a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, has an additional 634 infected individuals.) 2,445 individuals have died from the disease in China. The WHO had reported only one death in Japan on Wednesday, but as of Sunday, a third passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship died in a Japanese hospital. Unlike the first two passengers, the third casualty was not confirmed as dying from COVID-19, as of press time.