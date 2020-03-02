Hozuki's Coolheadedness 4-Panel Spinoff Manga Ends

Monaka Shiba's series about Shiro debuted in December 2015

The April issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on Tuesday that Monaka Shiba's Hozuki no Reitetsu ~Shiro no Ashiato~ ( Hozuki's Coolheadedness ~Shiro's Footprints~), a four-panel spinoff manga of Natsumi Eguchi 's Hozuki no Reitetsu manga, will end in the next issue on April 3.

Shiba launched the manga in December 2015, and Eguchi is supervising the series. Kodansha released the fourth compiled book volume on September 20. The manga focuses on the "super cute" character Shiro.

Eguchi launched the original Hozuki's Coolheadedness manga n Kodansha 's Morning magazine in 2011. The series ended in the magazine on January 9.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

In the afterlife, there exists Heaven and Hell. Hell consists of the Eight Greater Hells and the Eight Cold Hells, which are further divided into 272 subdivisions. Spearheading the seemingly endless, multifarious affairs in this gargantuan Hell is but one Fierce God, King Enma's first aide, Hozuki. Between this cool-headed sadist and his colorful band of peers, every day is a riot in Hell! And though this book might make Hell seem like a happening place, please try to behave during life!

The manga has inspired three 13-episode television anime seasons. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired beginning in January 2014, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video. Sentai Filmworks then streamed the second and third seasons on HIDIVE in fall 2017 and spring 2018, respectively.

The manga's 30th compiled book volume will bundle the second part of a new three-part original anime DVD ( OAD ) series, and it will ship on March 23. Similar to the first OAD , the second will include two episodes. The 31st and final volume will bundle the third part of the OAD series and ship on August 21. The first OAD in the three-part series shipped with the manga's 29th volume on September 20. The manga also inspired four OADs that shipped with the 17th, 18th, 19th, and 24th volumes.

The manga series inspired a puzzle smartphone game that launched in June.