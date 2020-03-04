News
Voice Actor Kazuhiko Kishino Passes Away at 86
posted on by Egan Loo
Voice of King Kinniku in Kinnikuman, Suzaku's father in Code Geass
The Haikyo agency announced on Wednesday that voice actor Kazuhiko Kishino passed away on February 22 due to acute heart failure. He was 86. His relatives held a private vigil and funeral service, with no plans for a public service.
Kishino was born in Osaka on February 14, 1934, and he worked as both a live-action actor and a voice actor. His anime roles included King Kinniku in the various Kinnikuman series, Suzaku's father Genbu Kururugi in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Dr. Hell in Mazinger Edition Z: The Impact!, Ivan Pasarov in Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory, Ezra Gurney in Captain Future, and Emperor Corsair in Armored Fleet Dairugger XV.
Sources: Haikyo, Comic Natalie