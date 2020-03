Funimation to Stream Kakushigoto Anime With Subtitles, Dub

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will stream the television anime adaptation of Kōji Kumeta 's Kakushigoto manga with English subtitles and a dub this spring.

The anime's official website also revealed a new promotional video and key visual for the anime. The video previews flumpool 's opening theme song "Chiisana Hibi" (Small Days).

The anime will premiere on BS- NTV and AT-X at 11:30 p.m. on April 2, before debuting on Tokyo MX a half hour later. The series will then debut on Sun TV at 25:30 (effectively April 3 at 1:30 a.m.). In addition, the series will air on Tokyo MX on Sundays at 11:00 a.m. beginning on April 5.

Hiroshi Kamiya is reprising his role as the father Kakushi Gotō from SHAFT 's earlier promotional video for the manga, but Rie Takahashi is voicing the daughter Hime Gotō. Chika Anzai voiced the character in the previous video.

Hiroshi Kamiya as Kakushi Gotō



Rie Takahashi as Hime Gotō



Other previously announced cast members include:

Taku Yashiro as Aogu Shiji



Kiyono Yasuno as Rasuna Sumita



Ayane Sakura as Ami Kakei



Ayumu Murase as Kakeru Keshi



Natsuki Hanae as Satsuki Tomaruin



Rikiya Koyama as Rikirō Daiwa



Manami Numakura as Risa Uchiki



Ari Ozawa as Silvia Kobu



Kaede Hondo as Hina Tōmi



Azumi Waki as Riko Kitsuchi



Maaya Uchida as Ichiko Rokujō



Emiri Katō as Nadira



Daisuke Namikawa as Mario



Rikako Aida as Naru Senda



Shiho Kokido as Yō Shiokoshi



Yumi Hara as Kumi Jōro



Yūta Murano ( Brave Beats , Dream Festival! , Seven Days War ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Takashi Aoshima ( Minami-ke , Aho Girl ! , Endro~! ) is writing and supervising the series' scripts. Shuuhei Yamamoto ( Battle Girl High School , Between the Sky and Sea ) is designing the characters. Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Sarazanmai ) is composing the music.

Late musician Eiichi Ohtaki 's Kimi wa Tennen Shoku (You Are Natural Color) is the ending theme song.

The comedy manga story centers on Kakushi Gotō, who doesn't want his daughter, Hime Gotō, to know that he is a manga creator. The manga's comedy focuses on the daily life of a family with a manga artist. In addition to being a word play on the father's name, the ambiguous title can mean "Hidden Things," but can also be read as "Drawing Job."

Kumeta published a four-page introduction to the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in November 2015, and then published the first full chapter in the same magazine in December 2015. The series' 10th compiled book volume shipped on November 15.