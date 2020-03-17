Kingdom Anime Season 3's Video Unveils Theme Songs, April 5 Premiere

The official website for the anime of Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga began streaming a promotional video for the anime's upcoming third television series on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "TOMORROW" by BiSH , and also reveals the anime's April 5 premiere date on NHK . The video and the site list waterweed as performing the anime's ending theme song "Deep inside" as the group's first television anime collaboration.

Tomohiro Ohga of waterweed said he has nothing but gratitude for the opportunity to pen an ending theme for an anime he loves.

The new season will premiere on NHK General on April 5 at 24:15 (effectively, April 6 at 12:15 a.m.)

Previously revealed new cast members include:

As previously announced, the third season will have a new production staff compared to the previous series. Kenichi Imaizumi ( Reborn! , Brynhildr in the Darkness , After School Dice Club ) is directing the anime at Studio Signpost (the new name of Pierrot Plus ). Noboru Takagi ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , Golden Kamuy , Baccano! , Altair: A Record of Battles ) is in charge of series scripts. Hisashi Abe ( Sorcerer Hunters , Berserk (2016), Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System ) is designing the characters.

The new season will cover the manga's Alliance Arc. The returning cast members include also Masakazu Morita as Shin (Xin), Jun Fukuyama as Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), Rie Kugimiya as Karyō Ten (He Liao Diao), Kentaro Ito as Huan Ji, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ōhon, Hirofumi Nojima as Mōten, Shiro Saito as Biao Gong (Hyou Ko), Kenyuu Horiuchi as Wang Jian (Ōsen), Taiten Kusunoki as Mōbu, and Akio Kato as Tō.

Hara's historical manga centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.

The record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006. Hara said he is considering writing up to 100 volumes. A television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and a second season premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed the series in North America and released both anime on DVD in 2016.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation by Shinsuke Satō that opened in Japan last April. Funimation began screening the film in theaters in the United States and Canada last August.