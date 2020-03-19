Death End re;Quest 2 Game Gets PC Release via Steam in 2020

Compile Heart announced on Thursday that it plans to release its Death end re;Quest 2 game on PC via Steam this year.

Idea Factory International announced in February that it will release the game for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe this year.

The game launched in Japan for PS4 on February 13. The game's limited edition version comes with a special box, a visual art works book, an original soundtrack and setting data CD, and three visual art posters. People who pre-ordered the game can use a product code for three in-game weapons.

The game is a sequel to Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest game. Scenario writer Makoto Kedōin ( Corpse Party ) and character designer Kei Nanameda returned for the sequel game, which features a new story with new characters. Gesshoku Kaigi is performing the opening theme song "Bug Fixer."

The first game launched in Japan for PS4 in April 2018 after a delay. The game shipped for PS4 in North America and Europe in February 2019. Idea Factory 's PS4 release includes Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. The release has both physical and digital editions. The game launched on PC via Steam in May.