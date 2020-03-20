Idol Unit Hachimitsu Rocket to Break Up After April 26 Concert

The official website for the Hachimitsu Rocket idol unit announced on Thursday that the unit will break up after its live concert at the Yomiuri Land NTV Ranran Hall on April 26. The announcement explained that the members of the group all agreed that they wanted to individually embark on new paths.

The group formed in 2014. It has so far released five singles, with the latest, "ROCKET FUTURE," debuting last November. The group performed the ending theme song "Okashi na Watashi to Hachimitsu no Kimi" (The Candy Me and the Honey You) for the Dagashi Kashi 2 anime in 2018.

Source: Hachimitsu Rocket website