Fire on Set of Live-Action Hakuōki Series Injures 2

Production accidentally set fire to weeds, 2 on staff suffered light injuries

The Kyoto Shimbun newspaper reported on Saturday that two people were injured during an accidental fire that started on set at the filming of the live-action series adaptation of the Hakuōki game franchise .

According to police from Kameoka City in Kyoto Prefecture , the production team for the series were in a nearby forest in Nagaohigashi Hiedanocho filming a scene for the series. The production team were burning charcoal and firewood inside a container to generate smoke for the scene, but the container fell over and set fire to nearby weeds. The fire started at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, and the production immediately called in an emergency. Local firefighting brigades extinguished the fire around five hours later.

A 50-year-old male member of the production team suffered burns on his right hand while the fire was being extinguished, and he was rushed to the hospital along with a 30-year-old male who was in poor health.

The story of the game franchise and its anime adaptations centers around the historical Shinsengumi samurai group in Kyoto during the 19th century.

The newest stage musical in the franchise debuted last April, and a 13th stage musical will debut this April. The franchise 's Hakuōki SSL ~sweet school life~ high school spinoff game has also inspired a live-action TV series, a musical, and a live-action film.

Source: Kyoto Shimbun via Hachima Kikō