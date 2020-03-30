Man-gatarō's Hoshi no Ōji-sama Manga Ends

Manga's 6th volume ships in June

Manga creator Man-gatarō ( Gatarō Man ) ended his Hoshi no Ōji-sama manga with the 39th chapter on Monday. The manga's sixth and final compiled book volume will ship this June.

The manga previously ended with the 34th chapter last August, but then resumed again with a new chapter last September.

Man-gatarō launched the Hoshi no Ōji-sama manga on the Shonen Jump+ website in September 2017. Shueisha published the manga's fifth volume last October.

Man-gatarō's Chinyūki ~Tarō to Yukai na Nakama-tachi~ manga received a four-episode OVA adaptation in 2009 and a live-action film in 2016.



Source: Shonen Jump+