Megadimension Neptunia VII Game Gets Nintendo Switch Release This Summer

DLC for PS4, PC versions of game to be available as add-on content for Switch version

Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that it will release the Megadimension Neptunia VII game for the Nintendo Switch this summer. The company is releasing the game digitally only. The DLC previously made available for the PlayStation 4 and Steam versions of the game (except for Million Arthur, who is no longer available for purchase on any platform) will be available as add-on content in the Switch version.

Idea Factory released the Megadimension Neptunia VII game for the PS4 in Japan in April 2015, and then released the game in the West in February 2016. Idea Factory released the game on PC via Steam in July 2016.

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR is the first VR game in the Neptune/Neptunia franchise. The game launched for the PS4 in Japan in August 2017, and in North America and Europe in May 2018. Players can play the game on their PS4 consoles without owning a PlayStation VR device.

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR then launched for Steam and PC in October 2018.

