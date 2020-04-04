The Case Study of Vanitas Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Social distancing precautions keep assistants from being able to commute to work on manga

Manga creator Jun Mochizuki posted on Twitter on Thursday that her The Case Study of Vanitas ( Vanitas no Carte ) manga is going on an indefinite hiatus due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus illness. Mochizuki explained that the process for creating the manga is completely analog, and her assistants would commute to and from Tokyo to work on the manga every month with Mochizuki. However, after consulting with staff at Square Enix , Mochizuki decided it was dangerous to have her assistants continue this commute, and so they decided to put the manga on hiatus for now.

Mochizuki ( Pandora Hearts , Crimson-Shell ) launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in December 2015. Square Enix published the seventh volume on October 21.

Yen Press has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English since its debut, and it describes the first volume:

Rumors revolving around The Book of Vanitas, a clockwork grimoire of dubious reputation, draw Noé, a young vampire in search of a friend's salvation, to Paris. What awaits him in the City of Flowers, however, is not long hours treading the pavement or rifling through dusty bookshops in search of the tome. Instead, his quarry comes to him...in the arms of a man claiming to be a vampire doctor! Thrust into a conflict that threatens the peace between humans and vampires, will Noé cast in his lot with the curious and slightly unbalanced Vanitas and his quest to save vampirekind?

The manga was listed on the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2018 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens.