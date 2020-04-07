Dragon Marked for Death Game Gets PC Version on April 21

Trailer streamed for 2D side-scrolling action game

Inti Creates announced during a livestream presentation on Tuesday that its Dragon Marked for Death game will get a PC version via Steam on April 21. The PC version will launch alongside the game's 3.0.0 update. The company unveiled a trailer during the livestream:

The game debuted digitally in January 2019 in Japan, North America, and Europe. In Japan, the game received a physical release on January 31. In the West, the digital version of the game was released in two "packs": the Empress/Warrior Pack and the Shinobi/Witch Pack. Nighthawk Interactive's physical edition of the Nintendo Switch game shipped in North America and Europe in March 2019. The retail edition includes all of the character and quest DLC, which are sold separately for the digital versions, as well as the additional "Striker Gear Pack."

Staff members from Inti Creates ' Mega Man Zero returned for the game, including director Ryota Ito, character designer Toru Nakayama, chief character graphics designer Horikatsu Maeda, scenario writer and world planner Makoto Yabe, sound producer Ippō Yamada , main programmer Akihiro Shishido, lead programmer Shinichi Sema, and producer Takuya Aizu .

The game is a 2D side-scrolling action game that supports up to four players through local or online multiplayer. Players pick one of four classes with different abilities: the Empress, the Warrior, the Shinobi, or the Witch. The game features single stages of sizes from 200 to 400 screens and over 30 main quests, as well as side quests.