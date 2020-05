ComiXology, Kodansha Comics Release The Drops of God Manga's Volumes 12-22

Volumes 1-11 launched in October

Comixology announced on Wednesday that it and Kodansha Comics have released volumes 12-22 of Tadashi Agi and Shū Okimoto 's The Drops of God ( Kami no Shizuku ) manga in English for the first time.

The manga's first 22 volumes are available digitally as part of the Comixology Originals line of content at no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime via Prime Reading, Kindle Unlimited, and Comixology Unlimited. The manga is also available for purchase through Kindle and Comixology .

The companies released volumes 1-8 re-edited with new cover art and debuted volumes 9-11 in English in October. Comixology and Kodansha Comics plan to release the entire 44-volume series.

Only ten of the manga's 44 volumes had been published previously in English. Vertical announced its license of the series in 2011 and released part of the manga in North America.

The manga inspired The Drops of God Wine Salon subscription service in October. The manga's creators Shin and Yuko Kibayashi (known together under the pen name Tadashi Agi ) are collaborating with vintner Peter Chiang for the salon, which includes a curated wine club and personal wine recommendations for individual members. Guests also met the Kibayashis and tasted 30 wines at two debut events in Yountville, California on October 20 and in Beverly Hills, California on October 21.

Agi launched The Drops of God manga with artist Shū Okimoto in Kodansha 's Morning magazine 2004. A live-action series based on the manga aired in Japan in 2009. The manga ended in June 2014, and the 44th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2014. The manga's final arc, titled Marriage ~ Kami no Shizuku Saishūshō~ (Marriage ~ The Drops of God Final Arc~), launched in May 2015.

The story revolves around a young man whose father, a famous Japanese wine critic, passes away. When he visits his father's estate to lay claim to his inheritance, he learns that his father adopted another man and that the two must compete to identify 13 wines in order to earn the inheritance: a vast fortune in the form of a wine collection.

Throughout its serialization, the manga had famously boosted the sales of wines profiled in the story. The French wine magazine La Revue du vin de France has recognized the manga, giving it the magazine's top award in 2010. The New York Times also profiled the manga in its Dining and Wine section in 2008.

Source: Press release