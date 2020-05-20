Z/X Code OverBoost Smartphone Game Ends Service on July 20

Game launched in Japan last October

The official website for the Z/X Code OverBoost smartphone game announced on Wednesday that the game will end service on July 20.

The game is the first smartphone game in the Z/X franchise, and it launched in Japan last October.

The original Z/X Zillions of enemy X trading card game advertises itself as the "first free" trading card game system because card shops and events hold meets that offer free decks. (Z/X is pronounced "zex.") Players can even download and print cards with PDF files posted online.

The trading card game inspired a television anime in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the first anime as it aired in Japan. The card game also inspired a PlayStation 3 game, a PC browser game, and two manga series in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine.

Tatsuhiko Urahata is working alongside artist Takuya Fujima ( Weiß Survive , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid ) on the Z/X Code reunion manga, which launched in V Jump in September 2017. The manga went on an indefinite hiatus in June 2018 due to the sudden illness of one of the authors. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered last October. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and streamed it on HIDIVE .

Source: Z/X Code OverBoost's website via Otakomu