1st I★CHU Idol Smartphone Game Ends Online Service, Continues Offline on July 6

Love rhythm game launched in 2015; new Étoile Stage game debuted in April with anime planned

The official website for Liber Entertainment Inc.'s original I★CHU smartphone game announced on Friday that the game will end its online service on July 6. However, Liber Entertainment will update the game on the same day to work offline. This offline version will be available until December 13, although players cannot purchase in-game Discs or obtain Scouts in it. The game halted in-game sales on Friday, and it will offer refunds for unused purchases between July 6 and September 14.

In the offline version, all stories and songs will be available. All consumable items will be lost, and characters will be at maximum level.

Liber Entertainment Inc. released the original "love rhythm adventure" game for iOS and Android in summer 2015. The game features 42 voice actors in the main story, performing original songs. In the game's story, a famous talent agency called Ailedore has created an academy called Etoile Vio School to train budding idols. Players play as both a teacher and producer for the students.

A new smartphone idol-training game titled I★CHU Étoile Stage launched on April 30, after a delay from last fall. The franchise is inspiring a television anime titled I★CHU: Halfway Through The Idol.

Source :I★CHU game's Twitter account and website via Nijimen