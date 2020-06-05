J-Novel Club Licenses 3 Light Novels, 2 Manga

When the Clock Strikes Z , Monster Tamer , The Epic Tale of the Reincarnated Prince Herscherik novels debut

J-Novel Club announced on Friday that it has licensed the When the Clock Strikes Z , Monster Tamer , and The Epic Tale of the Reincarnated Prince Herscherik light novels, as well as the Bibliophile Princess manga and The Tales of Marielle Clarac manga. Parts of the first volume of each work will be available for J-Novel Club members on Friday. Free previews of the works will also be available for all users.

J-Novel Club describes author Ichiro Sakaki and illustrator Katsudansou's When the Clock Strikes Z ( Z no JIkan ) novels:

When hardcore FPS enthusiast Dewa Hiroaki pulls off his VR headset and steps outside for the first time in ages, he realizes that the whole world is in ruins! Soon after, he coincidentally runs into horror junkie Judo Otoha, and the two of them team up to endure the zombie apocalypse. One fateful night, a VR AI known as “Raven” leaves them a cryptic message: “Survive, and humanity may flourish once again.” Follow these ragtag oddballs as they cling to hope in a hopeless world!

Hobby Japan released the second and final compiled book volume for the series in September 2018.

Sakaki has written such light novel series as Scrapped Princess , The Magician's Academy , Strait Jacket , Shinkyoku Sōkai Polyphonica , Outbreak Company , and Chaika - The Coffin Princess , most of which have inspired anime or manga adaptations. He has also written for the CODE-E , ClassicaLoid , and Polyphonica anime.



J-Novel Club describes author Minto Higure and illustrator Napo's Monster Tamer ( Monster no Goshujin-sama ) novels:

One thousand Japanese high school students are suddenly thrust into an unfamiliar world rife with dangerous monsters. Their survival becomes dependent on those who awaken to unexplainable powers. Majima Takahiro, a normal second-year student, does not get any such power. Instead, he joins the majority of students building the homestead. But when a group of empowered students revolt, Takahiro is left wandering the forest on the verge of death. Having lost all faith in humanity, he finds salvation from an unlikely source: monsters!

Higura launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in December 2013. Futabasha released the 15th compiled book volume on December 30. Sōichirō Sakura is drawing a manga adaptation, and Futabasha published the fifth volume on January 30.



J-Novel Club describes author Nobiru Kusunoki and illustrator Arico's The Epic Tale of the Reincarnated Prince Herscherik ( Herscherik Tensei Ōji no Eiyūtan ) novels:

The life of Ryoko Hayakawa, a hard-core otaku , came to an abrupt end the day before her 35th birthday, before she was reincarnated as a beautiful prince in a fantasy world. However, her dream-like royal life didn't last long, as she soon uncovered the depths of politics and corruption of her kingdom. To protect the king and his people, Ryoko, reincarnated as Prince Herscherik, resolved to conquer the darkness within his country. The problem was, the prince had no physical strength or magical powers, and even his stunning looks were surpassed by every other member of the royal family. Still, the prince persevered, using the skills he acquired during his previous life—the experience of an office worker, Ryoko's drive for change, and her otaku brain.

Kusunoki launched the first novel in the seris on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2014, and the sixth novel serialization ended on the site on May 24. Each volume in the series has a separate title, and the franchise also has a collection of short stories and a setting materials collection. Futabasha released the fifth novel in print in February 2018. Rato Kitaguni is drawing a manga adaptation of the novels, and Futabasha released the second volume in September.



J-Novel Club describes Yui Kikuta manga adaptation of Yui and Satsuki Sheena's Bibliophile Princess ( Mushikaburi-hime ) novels:

When book-loving Lady Elianna spots Prince Christopher—her betrothed in name only— consorting with another noble lady, she realizes the recent rumors must be true. The prince has someone he truly loves, which means the annulment of their engagement is both inevitable and fast-approaching. What she doesn't realize is that this is merely a surface ripple—one of many where the truth runs deep, in a conspiracy surpassing her imagination!

Ichijinsha released the third compiled book volume of Kikuta's manga on April 25. Ichinjinsha published the fifth volume of the original novels last July. J-Novel Club also licensed the light novel series and released the second compiled book volume on May 23.



J-Novel Club describes Alaskapan's manga adaptation of Haruka Momo and Maro 's The Tales of Marielle Clarac ( Marielle Clarac ) novels:

As a plain, unassuming noble's daughter, Marielle doesn't stand out in high society. Imagine her surprise when she receives a marriage proposal from the sought-after Simeon, second-in-command of the Royal Order of Knights!

Ichijinsha released the second compiled book volume of Alaskapan's manga on December 25. Momo launched the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2015, and Ichinjinsha published the sixth volume in November. J-Novel Club also licensed the light novel series and released the first volume in English on April 6.



