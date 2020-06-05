Rika Suzuki's Tableau Gate Manga Approaches Climax

Tarot fantasy manga launched in 2007

The July issue of Akita Shoten 's Princess magazine announced on Friday that Rika Suzuki 's Tableau Gate manga is entering its climax. The manga's 24th compiled book volume will ship on August 17.

The manga's story centers around the lonely boy Satsuki, who comes into the possession of the "Tablet," a collection of tarot illustrations. He soon makes the acquaintance of Lady, a girl who claims to be the owner of the Tablet, and charges him with collecting the "Tableau," the powers that dwell within the Tablet before they cause trouble.

Suzuki launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Princess Gold magazine in 2007, and it moved to Princess in October 2011. Akita Shoten published the manga's 23rd compiled book volume last December. JManga and CMX Manga both partially published the manga in English.

