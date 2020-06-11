Square Enix Unveils Project Athia Game for PS5, PC

Trailer streamed for Luminous Productions' action/adventure game

Sony announced during its " PlayStation 5 - The Future of Gaming" livestream presentation on Thursday that Square Enix and its subsidiary studio Luminous Productions are launching a new game tentatively titled Project Athia for PlayStation 5. Square Enix revealed that the game will also get a PC release. The official PlayStation YouTube channel began streaming a trailer:

Square Enix describes Project Athia as a story-led, action/adventure game.

Square Enix established the Luminous Productions studio, headed by Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata , in 2018. Tabata resigned from both Square Enix and Luminous Productions in October 2018.

Square Enix reported in November 2018 an extraordinary loss for Luminous Productions. The loss amounted to 3.733 billion yen (about US$33 million) for the six-month period ending on September 30, 2018. The company said the reason for the loss was the decision to focus on "large-scale, high-quality AAA game titles," which it said best leverages Luminous Production's strengths. Square Enix first established the studio with the aim of "developing new AAA titles, and bringing innovative games and other entertainment content to a global audience."