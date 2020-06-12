Capcom's Pragmata Sci-Fi Game's Announcement Trailer Streamed

Game set in dystopian near-future slated for 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Sony announced during its " PlayStation 5 - The Future of Gaming" livestream presentation on Thursday that CAPCOM is developing the Pragmata video game for the PlayStation 5. The game will also launch for Xbox Series X and PC. CAPCOM is streaming an extended version of the trailer shown during the livestream.

The game is "set in a dystopian near-future on Earth's Moon." CAPCOM added the game will make "full use of new next-gen tech, such as ray-tracing, to create a breathtaking and immersive sci-fi setting like never before." The company stated that it will reveal more information about the science-fiction title in 2021.

Source: Capcom