Desert Punk Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga launched in 1997, inspired anime in 2004

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine revealed on Friday that Masatoshi Usune 's Desert Punk ( Sunabozu ) manga will end in two chapters. The next chapter will release in the magazine's September issue, which will ship in August.

Usune launched the manga in Monthly Comic Beam in 1997. The manga returned in 2004 with a new arc focusing on the original Desert Punk's young follower, Kosuna, but went on hiatus in 2005. The manga returned again in 2009 for another year but went on hiatus in 2010, returning again in 2013. Kadokawa published the manga's 21st volume in April 2019.

The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where a mercenary bounty hunter known as the "Desert Punk" journeys across the Great Kantō Desert where Tokyo once stood.

Director Takayuki Inagaki ( Rosario + Vampire , Indian Summer ) and GONZO adapted the manga into a 24-episode television anime series from 2004 to 2005. Funimation released the anime in North America.