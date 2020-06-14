Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novels Enter Final Arc Starting in Volume 18

4th English volume ships on July 6

SB Creative 's GA Bunko imprint posted the cover image on Wednesday of the 18th volume of writer Riku Misora 's and illustrator Won 's Chivalry of a Failed Knight ( Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry ) light novel series, which revealed that the series is entering its final arc. The novel shipped on Friday.

GA Bunko started publishing the light novel series in Japanese in July 2013.

Publisher Sol Press announced at its panel at Anime Weekend Atlanta on November 2 that it will release the novels in English. The company released the first three volumes simultaneously digitally and in print on November 16, and will release subsequent volumes "in set intervals." The company will ship the fourth compiled English-language volume on July 6.

Sol Press describes the series:

Ikki Kurogane is a Blazer, a person who can materialize his soul as a weapon. Unlike most Blazers, however, his aptitude for magic is virtually nonexistent. Branded a talentless failure and nicknamed “Worst One,” he has spent his life honing his swordplay in order to become a Mage-Knight nonetheless. Stella Vermillion is the second imperial princess of the Vermillion Empire and a powerful Rank A Blazer. Having spent her whole life undefeated in battle as a result of her incredible natural talent, she travels to Japan in search of powerful opponents, hoping to grow ever stronger and become an accomplished Mage-Knight herself. The two meet at Hagun Academy, one of seven Mage-Knight schools in Japan, and soon realize that they share the same goal: to become a powerful Mage-Knight renowned for their hard work and skill, regardless of their level of talent. In order to reach that goal, their first step is to meet in the finals of the Seven Stars Battle Festival, a no-holds-barred tournament that gathers the strongest student knights from all seven schools across Japan, and fight for the title of Seven Stars King. Can Ikki and Stella fight toe-to-toe with even the strongest of Blazers and achieve their dream of reaching the peak of knighthood?

The novel series inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2015. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and streamed it on Hulu as it aired. HIDIVE later began streaming the show's English dub in June 2017. Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD with an English dub in June 2017.

Megumu Soramichi launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in 2014, and ended the series in December 2017.