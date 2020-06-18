Tsuburaya Simulcasts Ultraman Z Series With English Subtitles

The official English website for Tsuburaya Productions ' Ultraman franchise announced on Wednesday that it will stream an English-subtitled simulcast of the upcoming Ultraman Z live-action tokusatsu (special effects) series on the Tsuburaya YouTube channel. The first episode will debut this Friday, with new episodes debuting on the channel every Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET after the Japanese airing, with each episode only available for two weeks.

The first episode will premiere in Japan this Saturday.

Tsuburaya Productions describes the series:

Once, shards of evil called “Devil Splinters” were scattered across space, throwing the galaxy into chaos. At that time, Ultraman Z, a new member of the Inter Galactic Defense Force who sought out Ultraman Zero as a mentor, comes down to Earth while chasing the Ferocious Space Shark Genegarg. On Earth, the Anti-Monster Robot Force STORAGE is formed to face down the monsters that appear on a daily basis. In his first battle, Z merges with Haruki Natsukawa, a new pilot of STORAGE. Together, they rise up to protect the peace! However, behind the scenes, the parasitic lifeform Celebro has set a terrifying plot into motion…

Source: Ultraman Galaxy via The Tokusatsu Network