Tsuburaya Simulcasts Ultraman Z Series With English Subtitles
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
1st episode debuts on Tsuburaya's YouTube channel on Friday
The official English website for Tsuburaya Productions' Ultraman franchise announced on Wednesday that it will stream an English-subtitled simulcast of the upcoming Ultraman Z live-action tokusatsu (special effects) series on the Tsuburaya YouTube channel. The first episode will debut this Friday, with new episodes debuting on the channel every Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET after the Japanese airing, with each episode only available for two weeks.
The first episode will premiere in Japan this Saturday.
Tsuburaya Productions describes the series:
Once, shards of evil called “Devil Splinters” were scattered across space, throwing the galaxy into chaos. At that time, Ultraman Z, a new member of the Inter Galactic Defense Force who sought out Ultraman Zero as a mentor, comes down to Earth while chasing the Ferocious Space Shark Genegarg. On Earth, the Anti-Monster Robot Force STORAGE is formed to face down the monsters that appear on a daily basis. In his first battle, Z merges with Haruki Natsukawa, a new pilot of STORAGE. Together, they rise up to protect the peace! However, behind the scenes, the parasitic lifeform Celebro has set a terrifying plot into motion…
Source: Ultraman Galaxy via The Tokusatsu Network