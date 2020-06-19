BookWalker to Release 'Why the hell are you here, Teacher!?,' TenPuru Manga

1st volumes debut digitally in English on July 14

BookWalker Global announced on Friday that it is partnering with Kodansha USA Publishing to exclusively release Soborou 's Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? and Kimitake Yoshioka 's TenPuru manga digitally in English. The first three volumes of Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? and first two volumes of TenPuru will be available on the service on July 14.

BookWalker describes the first volume of Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? :

Teacher...wh-what are you doing here? You're not allowed here, and moreover... Well, yes, I can see that you're having a problem, but you really should... Wait, why are your clothes coming off? Wh-what's happening??? Wait a second... Why the hell are you here, Teacher!?

BookWalker describes the first volume of TenPuru :

Akemitsu Akegami was always told by his father that "no one can live alone"...but he's sure determined. After all, his father sure wasn't saying it with the best intentions, and Akemitsu has no desire to become like that creep. But when a chance encounter with a young woman leaves him with thoughts that are all too impure, he decides to do what he must—become a Buddhist monk and renounce worldly ways. But the temple he decides to devote himself to...is full of women? And that same young woman is there, too?? What's a guy to do? A new harem rom-com from Kimitake Yoshioka , illustrator of the hit college-comedy Grand Blue Dreaming !

Soborou launched the erotic romantic comedy manga in 2016. Before that, Soborou published the manga as a series of one-shots under the title Golden Times . Kodansha released the 10th compiled book volume on May 7.

The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll . Sentai Filmworks also streamed an English dub and released the anime uncensored on home video. Several of the manga's volumes have bundled anime DVDs.

Yoshioka launched the TenPuru manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days manga app and website in September 2018. Kodansha released the third volume on May 22.

