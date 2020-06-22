Assault Lily Bouquet TV Anime Casts Minami Tsuda

Tsuda plays Soraha Amano in October anime

The official Twitter account for the Assault Lily mixed-media franchise announced on Monday that Minami Tsuda will join the cast of the franchise 's television anime Assault Lily Bouquet as the character as Soraha Amano.

The anime delayed its premiere date to October to prioritize the safety of its cast and staff during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The anime was originally slated to premiere in July.

The Assault Lily Project is a mixed-media franchise based on 1/12-scale action doll figures conceived by the doll maker Azone International and the creative group acus in 2013. The tagline on the anime's website reads, "A rhapsody of petals dancing on the frontline." The theme of the project centers around battles waged by beautiful girls with weapons.

The project's website describes its story:

On Earth in the near future, humanity faced imminent destruction from mysterious giant creatures known as "Huge." The entire world unites against the Huge, and successfully develops weaponry known as "CHARM" (Counter Huge Arms) by combining science and magic. CHARM exhibits high rates of synchronization with teenaged girls, and the girls who use CHARM are viewed as heroes called "Lilies." Throughout the world, "Garden" military academies are established to train Lilies to face the Huge and to serve as bases to protect and guide people. This is a story about fighting girls who aim to become Lilies at one such Garden.

The anime also stars:

Shouji Saeki ( He Is My Master , Mahoromatic: Summer Special , Medaka Box ) is directing the anime at SHAFT , with Mieko Hosoi ( Aiura , Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions , Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū ) as the character designer. Keita Nagahara is the assistant director. Kazuya Shiotsuki ( Gourmet Girl Graffiti ) is the sub-character designer, and is also serving as chief animation director alongside Sōta Suwa ( Sakura Quest , Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san 2 ).