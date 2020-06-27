Ninja Nonsense Manga Returns in 2 x 2 = Shinobuden+ Sequel

Original gag manga inspired anime in 2004

Ryoichi Koga began serializing a new manga in the Ninin Ga Shinobuden franchise titled Ninin Ga Shinobuden Plus ( 2 x 2 = Shinobuden+ ) on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website on Friday. The new manga is a sequel.

The original manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in 2004. Right Stuf released the anime under the title Ninja Nonsense on DVD in 2006 and then again in 2007, 2010, and 2013. Nozomi Entertainment then released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2017. Nozomi Entertainment describes the story:

Shinobu, a voluptuous young ninja-in- training, is a student of the great ninja master Onsokumaru – a lecherous, loud, shapeshifting yellow ball. Onsokumaru sends Shinobu out on a mission of vital importance: to stealthily acquire the panties of local high school girls! In the midst of failing miserably, she manages to befriend hot-tempered schoolgirl Kaede, and the two quickly find themselves embarking on countless outrageous adventures with Onsokumaru and his ninja clan.

Koga serialized the original four-volume manga from 2000-2006. Infinity Studios released the manga in English.

