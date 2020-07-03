Manga Creator Morishige Passes Away

Publisher Akita Shoten announced on Friday that manga creator Morishige passed away on June 30. The company did not report a cause of death.

Morishige debuted in adult magazines before launching the Hanaukyo Maid Team romantic comedy manga in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2001 and the Koi Koi Seven romantic comedy manga in Champion RED magazine in 2002. Both Hanaukyo Maid Team and Koi Koi Seven inspired television anime. Morishige also created Gakuto no Vector , Sakura Sakura , and most recently, Oshikake Maid Shirayuki-san.

Shortly after the Oshikake Maid Shirayuki-san manga went on hiatus and then abruptly ended in 2019, Morishige 's "temporary official Twitter account" reported that the " Morishige " name is a pseudonym for a husband-and-wife manga creator team. According to the account, the degree of contribution for the duo varied with each manga, with the wife taking the lead on all manga other than Hanaukyo Maid Team , Sakura Sakura , and Oshikake Maid Shirayuki-san . The wife instead handled coloring, tone work, and giving suggestions on the latter manga. The husband dealt with meetings and business matters with Akita Shoten , while the wife handled the Twitter account beginning in 2017, often writing from a male perspective. Akita Shoten did not state which creator had passed away.

Sources: Akita Shoten, J-Cast News, Comic Natalie