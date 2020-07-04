Montreal's Otakuthon to Hold Virtual Event on August 15-16

Virtual convention features panels, guests, interactive events, dealers room

Montreal convention Otakuthon announced on Saturday that it will hold this year's event virtually on August 15-16 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. EDT. Non-live content from the convention will be available for 30 days after the event.

Tickets for the event cost US$15 (CA$20). Pre-registration is open until July 15 and includes a physical badge and postcard.

The Otakuthon 2020 virtual event will include one continuous stream of main events; two continuous streams of panels; and a virtual exhibition hall with dealers, industry, and artists. Convention T-shirts will also be available for purchase at the virtual Otakuthon merchandise booth. A "social lounge" will let attendees chat, call, and have video conferences with each other. Other features will include interactive video gaming streams, panels, game shows, guests, and a leaderboard. Attendees will be able to win prizes by participating in the scavenger hunt and earning points through exploring the convention.

Last year's event was held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal in August.

