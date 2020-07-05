Sayoko Kinoshita, Michiru Oshima, More Invited to Oscars' Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its list of membership invitations on Tuesday. The list includes 819 invitations with 45% extended to women, 36% extended to "underrepresented ethnic/racial communities," and 49% extended to professionals from international film industries across 68 countries.

The number of invitations is less than 2018's record high of 928 invitations and last year's 842 invitations. The invitations are part of a series of new membership rules to promote diversity in the Academy's ranks after 2016's nominations led to a backlash against the perceived lack of diversity among nominees. The Academy initiated the changes in January 2016 with the intent to radically diversify its membership by the year 2020.

The Academy extended invitations to the following people involved with Japanese content:

As part of the "next phase" of its equity and inclusion initiative, the Academy announced on June 12 that the Best Picture category will be set at 10 nominees from the 94th Academy Awards (with the ceremony taking place in 2022) onward. Other parts of the next phase include "[encouraging] equitable hiring practices and representation on and off screen" and creating a task force to develop and implement new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility.

The Academy announced on June 15 that it has delayed the 93rd Academy Awards by two months due to new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The Academy and ABC Television Network have decided that the ceremony will be broadcast on April 25, 2021. The Academy also announced that it is shifting some dates for the awards' eligibility period. The deadline for Animated Feature Film is December 1. The Academy will announce the nominees on March 15, 2021.

The Academy invited Mamoru Oshii ( Ghost in the Shell , Patlabor 2 ), Katsuhiro Otomo ( Akira , Steamboy ), Takashi Nakamura (Harmony, Fantastic Children ), Mako Kamitsuna (We Are X, Blackhat), Akira Saki (live-action Ajin ), Shigeru Nishiyama ( Mirai , Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale ), Akiko Matsuba ( Shoplifters , 'Like Father, Like Son' ), Yuichiro Saito ( Mirai , The Boy and The Beast ), and Ryo Sakaguchi ( Game of Thrones , live-action Speed Racer ) last year.

Source: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences