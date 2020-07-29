Disgaea 4 Complete+ Game Gets PC Release This Fall

NIS America announced on Wednesday that its release of the Disgaea 4 Complete+ game will launch on PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store this fall. The game will be available on the Xbox Game Pass for PC. The company began streaming an announcement trailer:

The game will get network features after launch including a map editor, pirates, Foreign and Defense Ministers, Netherbattle Tournament, Everybody's Netherworld Records, pirate trials, and ranking battles.

NIS America released the game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in October 2019, and in Oceania in November 2019. The game launched in Japan for both consoles under the title Makai Senki Disgaea 4 Return in October 2019.

The release includes all the previously released characters, scenarios, and DLC for the title, plus new functionalities. The Standard Edition of the game bundles a bookmark, poster, and reversible cover. The HL-Raising Edition of the game bundles a bookmark, poster, reversible cover, hardcover art book, and soundtrack CD for US$64.99.

The original Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten video game revolves around Valvatorez, a vampire demon who used to be extremely powerful and feared. However, due to a promise with a human not to drink human blood, he has been reduced to a Prinny Instructor in Hades, and now feeds off of sardines. Along with his werewolf servant Fenrich, he aims to overthrow Hades' government. Later on, he meets Fuka, a Prinny who was only given a Prinny hat due to shortages of Prinny hide; Emizel, the Netherworld President's spoiled son; and Vulcanus, a mysterious angel who has an eye for money.

The Disgaea 4 game debuted for PlayStation 3 in Japan in February 2011, and it shipped in the West later that year. The PlayStation Vita version of the game shipped in Japan in January 2014, followed by the West later that year.

Nippon Ichi Software released the Disgaea 5 game for PlayStation 4 in Japan in March 2015, and in North America in October 2015. NIS then released Disgaea 5 Complete for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in March 2017, and NIS America released the game in North America and Europe in May 2017 in both physical and digital versions. Disgaea 5 Complete launched for PC via Steam in October 2018.