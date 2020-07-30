AniCast Lab Posts 'She Sings, As If It Were Destiny.' Anime Short

The official YouTube channel for AniCast Lab., the VR anime creation tool by entertainment company Avex and virtual reality development company XVI Inc., began streaming an original anime short titled 'Kanojo wa Utau, Dakara Boku wa.' (She Sings, As If It Were Destiny.) on Thursday. The short stars i☆Ris idol group member Yūki Wakai alongside Kei Kobayashi . Wakai also composed the music for the short, and wrote, composed, and sang the short's theme song "Promise."

The anime was produced remotely, with Avex technologies credited for production. Nobukazu Sakai ( ef: a tale of memories , Wind: A Breath of Heart ), a producer best known for work under the minori game brand, conceived, scripted, and directed the short, and Kazuharu Kina designed the characters.

AniCast Lab. uses XVI's AniCast software to allow users to create VR anime, such as virtual YouTubers, and share it. AniCast uses the Oculus Rift and Oculus Touch and motion capture technology to allow users to create 3DCG-animated characters using their own movements. Users can also operate the camera, place items, and change the background.

XVI is contributing its VR technology while Avex is contributing its intellectual property and the anime creation expertise of its Avex Pictures and Flagship Line subsidiaries.

