Variety: Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Game to Get 'Anime' Adaptation

Derek Kolstad will write, produce series

The Variety entertainment trade magazine reported on Thursday that Netflix and Ubisoft have teamed up to produce an "anime" series based on the Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell video game franchise . Derek Kolstad will be the writer and executive producer for the series.

Netflix , Ubisoft , and Derek Kolstad's representatives have yet to announce production details about the series. Variety did not state if a Japanese anime studio is involved in the project.

Kolstad is currently working on a live-action television adaptation of the Hitman stealth games and a live-action film adaptation of the Just Cause action-adventure game franchise . He is known for creating and penning the John Wick film franchise .

The first game in the Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell video game franchise launched in November 2002 for PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, Microsoft Windows, and Mac OS X. The stealth game spawned a franchise with six more games. The franchise also inspired a series of novels. Ubisoft had announced a live-action film adaptation, but the film was never completed.

Ubisoft creative director, Julian Gerighty, tweeted in May 2019 that he is working on a new game for the stealth franchise .

Source: Variety (Joe Otterson) via Siliconera