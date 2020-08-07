Street Fighter V Game Adds Dan, Rose, Oro, Akira as DLC Characters

SFV: Champion Edition's summer update teases new characters

The official YouTube channel for PlayStation began streaming a summer update video for CAPCOM 's Street Fighter V: Champion Edition game, and the video reveals that CAPCOM is adding Dan Hibiki, Rose, Oro, and Akira Kazama from the Rival Schools series as DLC characters for the game's fifth season.

Dan will join the roster this winter. The character first appeared as a hidden character in Street Fighter Alpha . The official YouTube channel for PlayStation streamed a developer footage video that previews the character:

CAPCOM will add Rose to the game in spring 2021. The character originates from the Street Fighter Alpha series.

Oro will join the roster as a DLC character in summer 2021. The character first appeared in Street Fighter III: New Generation.

CAPCOM will add Akira to the game in summer 2021. This marks this Rival School character's first appearance in a Street Fighter game.

CAPCOM will add an unannounced fifth DLC character to the game in fall 2021.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is a new version of the game that launched on February 14. The release includes all content from the original game release and Arcade Edition , including characters and costumes. The edition is also an upgrade DLC for previous editions for US$24.99.

Street Fighter V is the latest entry in the Street Fighter fighting game franchise . The game contains new features, such as V-Reversal moves, and a special V-Trigger mode. The game shipped in February 2016 in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam ).

The Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition game is a free downloadable upgrade for the game that launched in January 2018. The updated game is also available to purchase separately. The upgrade includes Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, more V-Trigger moves, Gallery, and a UI design overhaul.

The game launched with a core of 16 playable characters, including: Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Nash, M. Bison, Cammy, Birdie, Vega, Karin Kanzuki, Necalli, Rainbow Mika, Zangief, Laura, Rashid, Dhalsim, and F.A.N.G. CAPCOM also released Alex, Guile, Ibuki, Balrog, Juri, Urien, Akuma, Kolin, Ed, Abigail, Menat, Zeku, Blanka, Sakura, Falke, Cody, G, Sagat, Kage, E. Honda, Lucia, and Poison as post-release downloadable characters. CAPCOM released the game's free "A Shadow Falls" story expansion DLC in July 2016.